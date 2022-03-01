Advertisement

Carol M. Jackson, 77, of Clayton

Mar. 1, 2022
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Carol M. Jackson, 77, of Clayton passed away Monday morning, February 28, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Carol was born in Ludlow, MA April 19, 1944, daughter of the late Cleophus J. and Ruth M. O’Neill Yandow. The family moved to the Clayton area and she attended Clayton schools. On December 16, 1961 she married Frederick E. Jackson at the Clayton United Methodist Church with Rev. Russell E. Little officiating.

She worked at Depauville Elementary School, in the cafeteria at Clayton High School, owned and operated the Depauville Hotel for five years and had also owned and operated Fast Freddie’s Chicken Coop, and was in charge of desk operations at the C-Way Motel. Carol retired as a civilian employee for NYS Department of Corrections, working in Gouverneur and retiring from Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.

Carol was active with the Depauville Cub Scouts and Fireman’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, flower gardening and yard work, bird watching, and especially cooking.

Along with her husband Fred, she is survived by her three children, Scott (Suzanne) Jackson, Clayton, Frederick (Lynda) Jackson, Jr., Chaumont, and Pamela (Loren) Hall, Clayton; six grandchildren, Mindy, Loren, and Eli Hall, Heather Renee Jackson, and the twins Madison and Jurnee Jackson; four great grandchildren; two siblings, James Yandow, Carthage and Barbara Garnsey, Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, Carol was predeceased by two granddaughters, and two sisters and their husbands, Joyce C. and John Cornaire and Elizabeth L. and Art Grandee.

Services will be held at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Carol’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to your local Autism charity or to Depauville Fire Department.

