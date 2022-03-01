Carthage food pantry paying more to keep shelves stocked

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Inflation is making groceries more expensive. That means places vital to feeding our community are also paying higher prices.

Keeping the shelves stocked at the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry in Carthage comes at an increased cost.

“We’re trying our best not to cut it down (supply) due to the fact that people are still in need,” said Angie Sixberry, food pantry volunteer and board member.

The pantry orders from the Food Bank of Central New York in Syracuse. Sixberry says prices have not only gone up, but items V.E.M. used to get for free, it now gets charged.

“Regardless of how much its costing, it just means we have to pay a little bit more,” she said.

V.E.M board members say juices are something they purchase out of pocket. What used to be $1.99 at the store is now ranging anywhere between $2 and $4.

So how is the pantry staying stocked up? Sixberry says it’s thanks to the community’s constant donations, which allow people to choose the food they want instead of giving them pre-made food boxes.

“Food is so much on demand. Luckily, we have a community that is so giving. Donations are coming in large quantities,” said Sixberry.

Other volunteers like Jenni Burke help people get the food they need from the pantry.

“Some people come in, in a really happy spirit, and you get some that are kinda grumpy and stuff like that. You just learn to cope with it,” said Burke.

V.E.M also helps out the community with hygiene products and clothing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.