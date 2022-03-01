WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Celtic Angels - Celtic Singers and Dancers

At the Clayton Opera House, Friday, March 11 at 7:30

Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, this troupe enables their audiences to experience the Real Ireland. Celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music and song is something these entertainers take very seriously. You’ll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music. The Celtic Angels are joined by the Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring two former lead dancers of Riverdance and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin.

