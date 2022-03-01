Advertisement

Deadline nears for JCC’s in-home child care training

In-home child care training at JCC
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The deadline is quickly approaching for people who want to take advantage of Jefferson Community College’s home-based child care training.

Joanna Habermann is JCC’s director of community services. She says the deadline is Monday, March 7.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The free training teaches people everything they need to know to open their own home day care businesses.

Those who wrapped up the program in January have opened up about 65 child care slots in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

You can register at sunyjefferson.edu/workshops. You can also call 315-786-2233.

