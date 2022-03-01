Florence M. Bouvia, 80, of Watertown

Florence M. Bouvia, 80, resident of Samaritan Keep Home, went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Florence M. Bouvia, 80, resident of Samaritan Keep Home, went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2022. She was born on January 19, 1942, in Malone, NY, where she grew up. Florence graduated from Franklin Academy and later in life from JCC.

Florence has four children; Lois Boshane, Timothy Bouvia, Pam Black and Shawn Bouvia. She has several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Karen Savage is the companion of her son Tim. Jonelle Alexander and Ilene Arnold were close friends who were like sisters to her.

Florence’s family was always her priority. She loved spending time with family and also loved her cats; Whiskers, Dixie and Daisy. She had many friends and loved to play cards and bingo. She also loved the outdoors.

Florence was a homemaker. She met her soulmate and companion, Myron Arnold, and spent several years loving him. They loved traveling together. He predeceased her.

No memorial service will be held, Florence will be cremated as she wished. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

