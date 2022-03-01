Advertisement

Former Waddington mayor seeks St. Lawrence County Legislature seat

Former Waddington Mayor Janet Otto-Cassada is launching a bid for St. Lawrence County legislator.
Former Waddington Mayor Janet Otto-Cassada is launching a bid for St. Lawrence County legislator.(Janet Otto-Cassada)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Former Waddington Mayor Janet Otto-Cassada is launching a bid for St. Lawrence County legislator.

She’s running for the District 15 seat, which represents Waddington, Louisville, and parts of the village of Massena. 

Otto-Cassada was mayor from 2008 to 2020. She counts as her accomplishments bringing the Bassmaster Elite Tournament to Waddington in 2013, 2015, 2017 and signing a contract with BASS in 2018 to bring the tournament back for four years..

She recently retired from the county DMV after 25 years.

She’s seeking the Democratic, Conservative and Independent party lines.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St. fire, arrest made
A fire at a house on Winslow Street in Watertown broke out around 11 a.m. Monday.
Watertown apartment building destroyed by fire
Police say an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after a person at...
Ogdensburg ambulance stolen, crashed into garage
Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Jones allegedly starts Winslow Street blaze by setting victim on fire
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off

Latest News

Hotis Motel
Now there’s no trash service at Hotis Motel
WWNY
WWNY Lewis County residents think America is headed in wrong direction, survey says
WWNY No trash service at Hotis Motel
WWNY Jones allegedly starts Winslow Street blaze by setting victim on fire
WWNY Carthage food pantry paying more to keep shelves stocked