Former Waddington mayor seeks St. Lawrence County Legislature seat

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Former Waddington Mayor Janet Otto-Cassada is launching a bid for St. Lawrence County legislator.

She’s running for the District 15 seat, which represents Waddington, Louisville, and parts of the village of Massena.

Otto-Cassada was mayor from 2008 to 2020. She counts as her accomplishments bringing the Bassmaster Elite Tournament to Waddington in 2013, 2015, 2017 and signing a contract with BASS in 2018 to bring the tournament back for four years..

She recently retired from the county DMV after 25 years.

She’s seeking the Democratic, Conservative and Independent party lines.

