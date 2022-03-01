Frederick A. Bennett, 79, of Ogdensburg

Frederick A. Bennett, age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY went home with the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Frederick A. Bennett, age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY went home with the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Burial will be in the spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and supervision of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Frederick is survived by his wife Donna; his children, Debbie Welsh and her husband, Dan, of Ogdensburg, Janet Ritchie and her husband, Tom, of Ogdensburg, Linda Binion and her husband, Ted, of Fredericksburg, VA, Pamela Snyder and her husband, Wendell, of Antwerp, NY, Frederick Bennett and his wife, Lori, of Newport, NC, Sarah Busick and her husband, Steve, of Fayetteville, PA, and Kimberly Busick and her husband, Josh, of Franklin, TN; eighteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is predeceased by seven brothers: Harold, Clyde, Richard, Weston, Timothy, Robert, and Claude and three sisters Florence Ross, Loretta Sitar, and Alva Melendez.

Frederick was born in Morristown, NY on October 17, 1942, the son of the late Walter and Florence (Preston) Bennett. He attended Morristown school. He married Donna Bennett (Johnston) on June 24, 1961, at the Ogdensburg Salvation Army. Frederick was an entrepreneur, starting his own repair business, Economy Appliance, where he specialized in appliance repair. He was the Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Ogdensburg. After his retirement, he became a member of Bible Baptist Church of Ogdensburg.

Frederick enjoyed wood working, painting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He started a boy’s club in Syracuse, NY and had a deep compassion for children.

When Frederick was 17 years old, he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. God greatly changed his life that day. All who have received Jesus Christ as their personal Savior, will see Frederick again in heaven. It is not good-bye, but I will see you later.

Memorial contributions in Frederick’s memory can be made to Bible Baptist Church P.O. Box 448 Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

