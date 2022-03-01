Advertisement

Harold E. “Bodie” Gunn, 93, of Brownville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Harold E. “Bodie” Gunn, 93, of Brownville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27,2022, at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.

He was born on May 11, 1928, In Watertown, NY, the son of Frank and Caroline Smithers Gunn.

Harold graduated from Watertown High School in 1946. Following school he entered the United States Army on September 19, 1946 and served overseas with the 507th Transportation Corps Marine Maintenance section as a mechanic. He was honorably discharged on August 10, 1948 as a Sergeant and he received the Army Occupation Medal and WWII Victory Medal.

He married Ann N. Cooper on April 6,1957 at the Brownville Methodist Church.

He worked at Trapp Oil, Griffiths Oil Company and various other oil companies throughout his career as a driver and a service technician. In 1990 he became a greeter at Walmart, a job he loved, retiring in 2010.

Harold was a member of the Rustic Golf Club, Brownville American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, golf, and he was an avid New York Yankees Fan.

He is survived by two sons, Mark (Carol)Gunn and Kevin (Diane)Gunn; a daughter Dawn (Ryan) Childress; three grandchildren: Sarah, Jacob, and Abby; one great grandson and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Ann, a sister Blanche Whalen and two brothers: Frank S. and John G. Gunn.

Calling Hours will be held 1to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11th at the Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will immediately follow in the Brownville Cemetery with military honors.

Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA at 25056 Water St. Watertown, NY 13601

Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com

