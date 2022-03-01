Highlights & scores: Section X championships on the ice.

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Section X hockey champions were crowned at Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena Monday night.

In a battle for the boys’ Division II title, it was number-two Ogdensburg against number-one Salmon River.

- A Blue Devil turnover in their own zone is pounced on by Salmon River’s Ethan Moulton. It’s 1-0 Shamrocks.

- Fast up the ice, Luke Seymour picks the lower corner of the net. Now it’s 2-0 Rocks.

- Moulton again sets up in the middle-high slot and lights the lamp. It’s 3-0 after one period.

- In the middle period, Shamrocks in deep again, but OFA keeper Drew Piercey keeps OFA alive.

- Evan Collette alone at the side of the net, makes it 4-0.

- The Blue Devils still have a pulse. From the shot at the point, Dylan Irvine tips home the rebound.

- But seconds later, Carter Johnson swoops in, Evan Collette knocks in the rebound.

That secures a 5-1 win for the Salmon River Shamrocks, their first Section X Division II Championship in 12 years.

It was number-one Massena against number-two Canton for the boys’ Division I hockey championship.

- In the first period, Massena’s Owen Converse circles the net for a wrap-around shot that just sneaks through. It’s 1-0 Red Raiders through the first period.

- Early in the second period, Kaden Baxter to Rhett Palmer for the one-timer from the point. That ties the game at 1-1.

- Connor Terry is sent sprawling as he backhands the puck off the goalpost and into the net. It’s 2-1 Raiders through two periods.

- With 56.8 seconds left in regulation, Canton pressing, Brad Frank tucks home the rebound, tying the game at 2-2 and forcing overtime.

- With less than 30 seconds to go in the first OT, Palmer has the lead pass in behind the Massena defense and makes no mistake -- getting the game -- and championship winner for the Golden Bears.

For Canton, it’s their first title since 2019, and after Massena had won eight of the previous nine titles.

Monday’s local scores

Boys Section X Division I hockey championship

Canton 3, Massena 2

Boys’ Section X Division II hockey championship

Salmon River 5, Ogdensburg 1

Girls Section III Class A basketball semifinal

Bishop Ludden 70, Indian River 66

