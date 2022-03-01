Advertisement

IHC Lady Cavs hope for an even better season next year

Despite a loss in sectional semifinals, it was a great season for the Lady Cavaliers.
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The girls are still alive in the Section III basketball playoffs. Both Copenhagen and General Brown won over the weekend. Indian River, however, fell Monday night.

Another girls’ team that came up short in the semifinals was Immaculate Heart.

Despite the loss, it was a great season for the Lady Cavaliers.

Immaculate Heart wasn’t expected to make it as far as it did.

With the majority of players back next season, optimism will be high for another long run come next postseason.

