Jane F. “Polly” Farney, 90, of New Bremen

Jane F. “Polly” Farney, 90, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - Jane F. “Polly” Farney, 90, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

Born on May 14, 1931, in Glenfield, Polly was the daughter of the late William Edward and Ferne Marguerite Holland Hawk. She graduated in 1948, from General Martin High School and worked as a waitress in the Adirondacks prior to her marriage to Niles E. Farney, Sr. They were united in marriage on March 2, 1953, at the Greig Methodist Church with Polly’s uncle, the Rev. F.T. Perry officiating. Mr. Farney was owner and operator of Farney Lumber Corp. He died on April 25, 1999.

Polly enjoyed spending time with her family at their camp at Saranac Inn and at the sugar bush camp. She also loved to bake and cook and in more quiet moments she enjoyed reading a good book and doing crossword puzzles.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4 to 7:00pm at the Apostolic Christian Church of America, 9029 St. Rte. 812, Lowville, where Mrs. Farney was a member for many years.

Funeral services will be held at the church on Saturday, March 5th at 11:00am with ministers of the church officiating. Spring burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Croghan. All are invited to a meal at the church following her service.

Memorials in Polly’s name may be made to: Dereck E. Farney, Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Key Bank, Croghan, NY 13327 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc. P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367

Polly is survived by her four sons, Duane N. and Karen Farney; Niles E. and Barbara Farney all of Lowville; John M. Farney and Thomas E. and Holly Farney all of Croghan; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and her sister, Beverly Young; her special niece, Marilyn Williams, and special friend, Beth Gottier.

She is predeceased by her infant daughter, Buffy Jane Farney; her two grandsons, Scott M. Farney and Dereck E. Farney; her great grandson, Caleb R. Farney; her great-great granddaughter, Harley Rose Farney; her four brothers, Martin Hawk and her twin Peter Hawk, William E. “Edward” and Jack W. Hawk, her three sisters, Wanda J. Wetmore, Suzanne H. Cobb, and Bernice Bauer.

Polly’s family would like thank her caregivers and Lewis County Hospice for their kind and compassionate care shown to their mother.

Online condolences may be made to www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.