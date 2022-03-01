John William Hennessy, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John William Hennessy, beloved father, grandfather, husband, uncle, and friend was born on October 1st, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA. Billy happily lived most of his life in Massena, NY surrounded by an extended family of Hennessy relatives as well as his Carma and Tamer family of in-laws.

Billy married Mary Jane Carma on December 26th, 1962 with their families in attendance. The couple went on to live on Marie Street and Wilson Hill before settling at 30 Ransom Avenue where they raised their two daughters. Mary Carma Hennessy lived in Manhattan as a young woman and both daughters, Mary Elizabeth and Kathleen followed suit, making their lives happily in the city with frequent visits up north and to Florida to visit their parents.

Billy and Mary enjoyed a long life filled with family, friends, hockey, entertaining, winter migrations to Florida, golf, and music. Billy was an avid jazz fan his entire life and Frank Sinatra, Oscar Peterson, and Ella Fitzgerald were his companions, comfort, joy, and relaxation. Billy was an avid reader and especially enjoyed World War II history, as well as British spy novels. He loved cars, machines, and making things; which makes perfect sense as he spent his long professional career working for General Motors.

Billy was a devoted husband to Mary, caring for her through the end of her life. He was a loving father and grandfather to his daughters, sons in law, and his four grandchildren: William, James, Anna, and Aaron. Billy also loved his extended family including his sister in law Anne, and her children Liza, John, and Eve as well as the younger generation of that family.

Whether at the Village Inn, Violi’s, the Country Club, or at home, Billy loved a martini; straight up, dry, with “no fruit”. It is our dear hope that he and Mary are together enjoying one now.

Billy passed away peacefully on Saturday February 26th, 2022 after a brief illness.

The family is planning a memorial service for Billy and Mary in the spring. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and online condolence with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

