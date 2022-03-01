Advertisement

Jones allegedly starts Winslow Street blaze by setting victim on fire

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twenty-seven-year-old Khane Jones allegedly doused Joshua Jones with gasoline and set him on fire while he slept on the couch.

According to court documents, that’s how the fire Monday at 112 Winslow Street in Watertown started.

Joshua Jones, 27, suffered severe burns to 80 percent of his body. Police say he’s in the ICU at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Khane Jones is in Jefferson Country jail without bail, charged with first-degree arson and first-degree assault.

Crews were called to the fire just before 11 a.m.

The multi-family home was already engulfed in flames. Three people inside were rescued.

Also being treated in Syracuse is 48-year-old John Guildoo, who has burns to his face and arms.

A third person injured was 47-year-old Tina Guildoo. She was treated at Samaritan Medical Center and released.

The court papers say Khane Jones was staying with Tina Guildoo at the Winslow Street home.

