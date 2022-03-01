Advertisement

In like a lamb or a lion?

It's the first day of March. In like a lamb or a lion?
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started all over the place Tuesday, ranging from the single digits to the low 20s.

We’ll have snow off and on all day, but there aren’t any alerts attached to it.

It won’t accumulate a lot, maybe an inch or so by afternoon and another inch or so heading into evening.

It could also mix with rain and freezing rain at times.

So, is March coming in like a lamb or a lion?

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Overnight lows will be in the teens.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with snow coming in late afternoon and lasting through the night. Highs will be around 30.

There’s a chance of snow Thursday morning. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper teens.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

It will be in the mid-30s and partly sunny on Saturday.

There’s a chance of snow and rain on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s both days.

