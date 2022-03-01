Man allegedly steals, cashes check
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of cashing a check he stole during a burglary last year.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Ryan Dunn allegedly broke into a home on Sweeney Road in the town of Potsdam in September, stole a check, and later cashed it for $1,500 at the Massena Seacomm Federal Credit Union.
He was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree forgery, both felonies.
Dunn was arraigned in Massena town court and taken to county jail.
