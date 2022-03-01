Advertisement

Man allegedly steals, cashes check

Ryan Dunn
Ryan Dunn(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of cashing a check he stole during a burglary last year.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Ryan Dunn allegedly broke into a home on Sweeney Road in the town of Potsdam in September, stole a check, and later cashed it for $1,500 at the Massena Seacomm Federal Credit Union.

He was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree forgery, both felonies.

Dunn was arraigned in Massena town court and taken to county jail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St. fire, arrest made
A fire at a house on Winslow Street in Watertown broke out around 11 a.m. Monday.
Watertown apartment building destroyed by fire
Police say an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after a person at...
Ogdensburg ambulance stolen, crashed into garage
Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Jones allegedly starts Winslow Street blaze by setting victim on fire
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off

Latest News

Hotis Motel
Now there’s no trash service at Hotis Motel
WWNY
WWNY Lewis County residents think America is headed in wrong direction, survey says
WWNY No trash service at Hotis Motel
WWNY Jones allegedly starts Winslow Street blaze by setting victim on fire
WWNY Carthage food pantry paying more to keep shelves stocked