Man allegedly steals, cashes check

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of cashing a check he stole during a burglary last year.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Ryan Dunn allegedly broke into a home on Sweeney Road in the town of Potsdam in September, stole a check, and later cashed it for $1,500 at the Massena Seacomm Federal Credit Union.

He was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree forgery, both felonies.

Dunn was arraigned in Massena town court and taken to county jail.

