Mary Noel Aiken, 99, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary Noel Aiken, 99, a longtime resident of 127 Main Street, peacefully passed away Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022 at the Glendale Home in Glenville, New York, where she had been recently residing.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however there will be no services at this time.  A celebration of her life and burial will be held later in 2022 in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.

