AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mose R. McDonald, 89, passed away Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022 at Tsiionkwanso:te, Cornwall Island Long Term Care Facility, where he had been a resident for the past few years.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena and are incomplete at this time.

