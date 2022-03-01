Advertisement

New York GOP picks Lee Zeldin as gubernatorial nominee

Lee Zeldin
Lee Zeldin(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, New York (WWNY) - New York’s Republican Party leaders nominated Congressman Lee Zeldin as their candidate for governor Tuesday at a convention on Long Island, though he could still face a primary challenger in June.

Any Republican candidate faces tough odds in New York, where registered Democrats outnumber GOP voters by more than 2 to 1. New York hasn’t elected a Republican governor since former Governor George Pataki in 2002.

Zeldin told the convention he’s running “so the people feel they are back in control of their government again.”

Zeldin could still face a primary challenge from candidates including businessman Harry Wilson, who last week launched a $12 million television advertisement campaign.

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, who spoke at the convention, told 7 News he will “100 percent continue forward” with his campaign for governor.

He said he plans to collect enough signatures to get his name on the ballot for a primary. Multi-millionaire Harry Wilson, former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino, and former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani also reportedly will try to get on the ballot.

