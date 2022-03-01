Nina Mary Posello, 95, of Lowville

Nina Mary Posello, 95, formerly of Dayan Street, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nina Mary Posello, 95, formerly of Dayan Street, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.

Due to covid, a spring burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. 5702 Waters Road Lowville NY. Contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave. Lowville NY 13367.

Nina is survived by her daughter, Julie Lawton of Lowville; and one grandson, Travis F. Lawton of Louisiana; she is predeceased by, her first husband, Albert A. Posello who died January 13, 2006; a son Larry Posello; a daughter, Kathy Posello, who died in infancy; her second husband Glenn Dodge; a granddaughter; and her sister Lucy Boschenko, who died at age four.

Nina was born a daughter to the late Victor and Olga Boschenko in Russia on March 3, 1926. She was also raised by step father, Walter Brinkoff. Nina attended school in Leningrad. On January 20, 1948 she married Albert A. Posello in Rome, Italy. After her husband’s service the couple moved to Lowville.

Nina was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville .

On June 30, 2007 Nina married Glenn Dodge at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville.

Nina was a longtime member St. Peter’s. She was also a member of the Alter and Rosary Society. Nina volunteered at the St. Peter’s Festival for many years and helped with catechism classes at the church. She loved to cross stitch, crochet, make crafts and attend craft fairs. Condolences may be made on line at iseneker@isenekerfuneralhome.com.

