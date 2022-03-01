Stefanik comments on Ukraine joining NATO & providing munitions to embattled country

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, our Washington, D.C. bureau asked Congresswoman Elise Stefanik her thoughts on Ukraine joining NATO and the U.S. providing javelin missiles.

“I’ve seen how important Ukraine is for the region,” she said. “They need to be admitted into NATO and we need to do everything we can by providing them munitions and javelins, and remember, the javelins were supplied under the Trump administration.”

Javelin missiles were a flashpoint between Ukraine and the Trump administration.

The Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine in 2019.

Though the Javelins were not part of the withheld aid, they were a subject of conversation between then-President Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25, 2019, in which Zelenskiy said he was prepared to buy more of the Javelins, and Trump responded “I would like you to do us a favor though...”

That conversation later became part of the first impeachment inquiry into then-President Trump.

The Trump administration supplied the Javelins, and the withheld military aid.

But there is also evidence that early in his administration, then-President Trump was reluctant to supply missiles to Ukraine.

Trump was hardly alone in his reluctance; the Obama administration declined to provide lethal weapons to the Ukrainians in 2014.

Trump, impeached by the House, was acquitted in February of 2020 on charges he abused his power.

(Editor’s note - An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Javelins were withheld from Ukraine as part of the $400 million in military aid. Again, they were not part of the aid package.)

