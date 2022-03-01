Tomorrow’s Health: gender-affirming interventions, inhaled corticosteroids & exercise vs. Alzheimer’s

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gender-affirming medical interventions may help transgender and nonbinary young people with common mental health struggles.

That’s according to a JAMA study that found treatments, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, helped lessen the odds of depression and suicidal thoughts over 12 months.

Inhaled corticosteroids

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine finds the use of inhaled corticosterioids, in addition to medications, improved asthma outcomes in Black and Latino communities.

Those groups face higher hospitalization and mortality rates from asthma compared to white patients.

Exercise vs. Alzheimer’s

Preliminary study findings suggest working out may be key to lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers in Washington, D.C. took a look at older military veterans and found those categorized as the most physically fit were 33 percent less likely to develop the disease, compared to those in the least-fit group.

