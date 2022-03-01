Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: gender-affirming interventions, inhaled corticosteroids & exercise vs. Alzheimer’s

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gender-affirming medical interventions may help transgender and nonbinary young people with common mental health struggles.

That’s according to a JAMA study that found treatments, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, helped lessen the odds of depression and suicidal thoughts over 12 months.

Inhaled corticosteroids

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine finds the use of inhaled corticosterioids, in addition to medications, improved asthma outcomes in Black and Latino communities.

Those groups face higher hospitalization and mortality rates from asthma compared to white patients.

Exercise vs. Alzheimer’s

Preliminary study findings suggest working out may be key to lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers in Washington, D.C. took a look at older military veterans and found those categorized as the most physically fit were 33 percent less likely to develop the disease, compared to those in the least-fit group.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St. fire, arrest made
A fire at a house on Winslow Street in Watertown broke out around 11 a.m. Monday.
Watertown apartment building destroyed by fire
Police say an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after a person at...
Ogdensburg ambulance stolen, crashed into garage
Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Jones allegedly starts Winslow Street blaze by setting victim on fire
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
New York State lifts mask mandate for schools starting March 2nd
Masked students leave their buses to enter the school building
New York State lifts mask mandate for schools starting March 2nd
COVID-19 testing
Free state-sponsored COVID testing ends at Samaritan