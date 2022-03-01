Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off

Advertisement

A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.

Ogdensburg Police say just before 3 PM Monday, a traffic stop was initiated near the intersections of State Highway 68 and State Route 37 in the City of Ogdensburg.

They say during the stop, one of the vehicle’s occupants, Michael J. Larock, 34, of Ogdensburg, became combative and obstructive as he failed officers’ commands and threatened them with a weapon.

After a brief stand-off, Larock was taken into custody.

Ogdensburg Police say Larock was wanted on 4 warrants to include one for Menacing a Police Officer. In addition to those warrants, Larock was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest.

