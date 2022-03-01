Walter R. Christy, 93, of Canton passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg where he was in the company of family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Walter R. Christy, 93, of Canton passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg where he was in the company of family.

Walter was born April 17, 1928 in Old Forge, NY, a son of the late William and Katherine (Sullivan) Christy. He graduated from St. Anthony’s High School, LeMoyne College and Syracuse University School of Law with his Juris Doctorate. On September 22, 1956, Walter married Marie Demers at St. Therese’s Church in Syracuse. The couple moved to Canton in 1964. Mrs. Christy predeceased him November 12, 2012.

Walter was a professor at Canton College from 1964 until his retirement in 1990. He practiced law with the Leonard, Mellon and Gebo Law Firm in Ogdensburg concurrently. Walter was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Canton, where he was member of the Knights of Columbus Sarto Council 1059, a member of the Parish Council and Church and Community Program, he was a staunch supporter of St. Mary’s School as well. Walter was a past president and member of the St. Lawrence Golf & Country Club. He enjoyed vacationing in Old Forge with family and golf.

He is survived by five children, Michael (Jorja) Christy; Robert (Kathy) Christy; Richard Christy; Mary Beth (Charles) Burnham and Kathleen (Scott) Matukas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, and beloved wife, Marie, he was predeceased by a son, Jim Christy, a daughter-in-law Michele Christy and nine siblings, Francis, Frederick, Phillip, Thelma, Lucille, Lawrence, Roland, Maurice and Theresa.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor, celebrating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street; Canton, New York 13617 or to St. Catherine of Siena Academy, 2 Powers Street; Canton, New York 13617. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Walter R. Christy are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

