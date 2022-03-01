Advertisement

Walter R. Christy, 93, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Walter R. Christy, 93, of Canton passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the St....
Walter R. Christy, 93, of Canton passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg where he was in the company of family.(Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Walter R. Christy, 93, of Canton passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg where he was in the company of family.

Walter was born April 17, 1928 in Old Forge, NY, a son of the late William and Katherine (Sullivan) Christy. He graduated from St. Anthony’s High School, LeMoyne College and Syracuse University School of Law with his Juris Doctorate. On September 22, 1956, Walter married Marie Demers at St. Therese’s Church in Syracuse. The couple moved to Canton in 1964. Mrs. Christy predeceased him November 12, 2012.

Walter was a professor at Canton College from 1964 until his retirement in 1990. He practiced law with the Leonard, Mellon and Gebo Law Firm in Ogdensburg concurrently. Walter was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Canton, where he was member of the Knights of Columbus Sarto Council 1059, a member of the Parish Council and Church and Community Program, he was a staunch supporter of St. Mary’s School as well. Walter was a past president and member of the St. Lawrence Golf & Country Club. He enjoyed vacationing in Old Forge with family and golf.

He is survived by five children, Michael (Jorja) Christy; Robert (Kathy) Christy; Richard Christy; Mary Beth (Charles) Burnham and Kathleen (Scott) Matukas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, and beloved wife, Marie, he was predeceased by a son, Jim Christy, a daughter-in-law Michele Christy and nine siblings, Francis, Frederick, Phillip, Thelma, Lucille, Lawrence, Roland, Maurice and Theresa.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor, celebrating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street; Canton, New York 13617 or to St. Catherine of Siena Academy, 2 Powers Street; Canton, New York 13617. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Walter R. Christy are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Hotis Motel
Now there’s no trash service at Hotis Motel
WWNY
WWNY Lewis County residents think America is headed in wrong direction, survey says
WWNY No trash service at Hotis Motel
WWNY Jones allegedly starts Winslow Street blaze by setting victim on fire
WWNY Carthage food pantry paying more to keep shelves stocked

Obituaries

WWNY Rescue squad chief: no lapses in service after losing ambulance in crash
Tony passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, February 25, 2022 of natural causes.
Tony J. Almasy, “Big T”, 72, of Winthrop
Nina Mary Posello, 95, formerly of Dayan Street, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at...
Nina Mary Posello, 95, of Lowville
The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad has a plan to continue all of its service after a man...
Rescue squad chief: no lapses in service after losing ambulance in crash
Lewis County
Lewis County residents think America is headed in wrong direction, survey says
Candles
Mary Noel Aiken, 99, of Potsdam