Watch President Biden’s State of The Union address on WWNY, WNYF

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Watch President Biden’s first State of The Union address tonight on WWNY (CBS) or WNYF (Fox 28).

Coverage on both channels starts at 9 PM. Because of the speech and Republican response, there will be no 10 PM news tonight on Fox 28.

This speech - always a big moment - is bigger than most.

Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Biden speak at a precipitous moment for the nation, aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression.

The speech had initially been conceived by the White House as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook and rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities as a way to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation.

But it has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin.

Biden, in his remarks, plans to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and impose sanctions on Russia to cripple its economy.

Biden would speak to “the importance of the United States as a leader in the world, standing up for values, standing up for global norms, but also the efforts that he has undertaken to mitigate how it will impact people here,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Biden will address a mostly full and mask-optional crowd in the House chamber, one sign of the easing coronavirus threat. But he’ll also speak from within a newly fenced Capitol due to renewed security concerns after last year’s insurrection.

Rising energy prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine risk exacerbating inflation in the U.S., which is already at the highest level in 40 years, eating into the earnings of Americans and threatening the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic. And while the geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe may have helped to cool partisan tensions in Washington, it can’t erase the political and cultural discord that is casting doubt on Biden’s ability to deliver on his pledge to promote national unity.

Biden will take the speaker’s rostrum as the public is frustrated with his performance as president. A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job as president, 55% to 44%. That’s down from a 60% favorable rating last July.

Republicans have noticed.

North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the third highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, said she thinks “President Joe Biden is going to attempt to rewrite the history of the past year of his failed administration.

“We are seeing historic inflation. We are seeing a crime crisis across America.

“And we’re now seeing a national security crisis of epic, very concerning proportions. Joe Biden is going to try to whitewash this and try to avoid any type of responsibility trying to pass the buck to anyone else,” Stefanik said.

