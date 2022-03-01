William F. “Bill” Brunet, 79, of Black Lake

Mr. Brunet passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for William F. “Bill” Brunet, age 79, of Black Lake, NY, will be held in the summer at Notre Dame Church. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Mr. Brunet passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

William Francis Brunet Sr. was born on November 7, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY the son of the late Francis E. and Rebecca (Cook) Brunet. He graduated from Hermon Dekalb Central School in 1961 and later enlisted in the United States Air Force for four years until being honorably discharged in 1965. He was first married to Suzanne Lavigne of Plattsburgh, NY, which later ended in divorce. William graduated from SUNY Agricultural and Technical College in Canton, NY, with an associate degree in Hotel Administration in 1967 and immediately purchased The Lakeside restaurant on Black Lake, NY, which he owned and operated until 1999. William also owned a Dixie Lee Restaurant in Watertown, NY. Mr. Brunet was also appointed at one time as an advisor for St. Lawrence National Bank, Ogdensburg branch. William was also a past realtor with Bruyere Chadwick Realty. Later, William was employed by Riverview Correctional Facility until his retirement in 2005.

William is survived by his companion, Sue Leeder Altmire of Black Lake, NY; three sons, Billy Brunet Jr. of Hanahan, SC, Eric Brunet of Black Lake, NY and Trevor Brunet of Black Lake, NY; siblings, Lorraine Todd, of Delray Beach FL, Veronica Russell and her husband, Thomas, of Clifton Park, NY, Mary Brunet and her husband, Kurt Plagge, of Ames IA and four grandchildren. William was a past member and director of the Kiwanis Club, receiving the club’s most distinguished Service Award. He also served on the Hotel Advisory Council at ATC, a member of Black Lake, Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Notre Dame Parish. Mr. Brunet was also a past alum of Pi Theta Kappa Fraternity, Lambda Eta Chapter.

Among a diversity of things, William enjoyed Spending time with his family and friends at the Brunet Family Trout Lake camp, sailing his daysailer in the St. Lawrence River and being in the woods along Black Lake to cut up his annual fire wood.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.