Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St. fire, arrest made
A fire at a house on Winslow Street in Watertown broke out around 11 a.m. Monday.
Watertown apartment building destroyed by fire
Police say an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after a person at...
Ogdensburg ambulance stolen, crashed into garage
Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Jones allegedly starts Winslow Street blaze by setting victim on fire
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off

Latest News

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check...
Biden: new ban on Russian aircraft, US airspace
Los Angeles school children run to see a giant puppet porcupine named Percy at Elysian Park in...
LOOK: World’s largest puppet unveiled for San Diego Zoo
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
LIVE: Biden delivers first State of the Union amid crisis in Ukraine
Hotis Motel
Now there’s no trash service at Hotis Motel
WWNY
WWNY Lewis County residents think America is headed in wrong direction, survey says