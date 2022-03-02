20 years later, Carthage looks back on massive downtown fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On this day 20 years ago, fire ripped through the heart of downtown Carthage. For those who lived there, it changed their community as they knew it.

The fire literally changed the landscape of Carthage. Businesses and livelihoods were lost, and first responders were tested.

Those who were there say that day 20 years ago feels like just yesterday.

“It was very surreal. You know that a building that’s on fire with that intensity is going to fall. But, to actually see it fall is very strange,” said Lynn Thortnon, town of Champion historian.

Blue skies in Carthage quickly turned black on Saturday, March 2, 2002. Spectators gathered on State Street as firefighters from 31 different departments came to battle the blaze.

Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper was one of the first people who responded to the scene that day. Back then, he was the first assistant chief.

“I think almost every department in Jefferson County was here. A lot of Lewis County. The other thing I remember was Boonville was on standby with their ladder truck. That’s kind of unheard of, that far away,” he said.

He described the scene as almost like a war zone.

“It wasn’t just the amount of fire, it was the amount of time. There was a lot of equipment lost. Just so much goes into it. It wasn’t for a 6-hour period, it wasn’t for a 12-hour period. Our job went on for about a week,” said Draper.

The fire spread quickly from one building to the next, destroying 8 businesses and many more livelihoods.

“It really was sad because you knew all these businesses. It took the heart out of the village for a while, it really did,” said Thornton.

Thornton spent most of that Saturday in 2002 snapping photos and talking to those who watched in awe.

“There were women that had made sandwiches and brought coffee and just handed it out to everybody. Things like that. There was a lot of that, and a lot of people helped out,” she said.

Although a lot was lost, Thorton says a big lesson was learned.

“If you don’t understand how bad a fire can be to a community, you may not think it’s important to support your local rescue squad. If we hadn’t had the people that worked on this fire and kept it from going farther, it would’ve gotten so much worse. I mean, we would’ve lost maybe some lives,” she said.

Hanging on the wall in the Carthage Fire Department is a piece of history.

“There’s always a reminder in the hallway. We have a big collage of pictures that you walk by every day. It was something,” said Draper.

The space in downtown remains empty but is used as a park that can be used for community events.

