3 girls’ hoops teams on the hunt for sectional titles

(WWNY) - While the boys’ Section X overall basketball championships kicked off Tuesday night at SUNY Potsdam, the girls take center stage Wednesday night.

Two of the teams preparing to head to the states are the Gouverneur Lady Wildcats and the Heuvelton Lady Bulldogs.

And, at General Brown, the Lady Lions are looking for their first Section III title.

For the first time since 1989, the Lady Wildcats captured their first Section X Class B basketball championship, beating Canton 37-27.

For the 17-5 Lady Wildcats, it ended Canton’s run of Section X titles and saw a veteran Gouverneur squad reach a goal that’s been in their sights the past couple of seasons.

“Yeah, it was just great,” coach Sean Devlin said. “We’ve been talking about it for a few years. We knew this group had the chance a couple years ago. They play a lot of off-season basketball and they’re pretty skilled and dedicated and we knew that they had a chance. Made a commitment to working hard, getting in better shape, getting better every day and they didn’t let down. It’s hard to practice good and it’s hard to practice hard every single day, but they’ve made a commitment to do that and it paid off.”

The Lady Wildcats will meet an opponent yet to be determined from Section II on Tuesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Saratoga High School in the opening round of the state Class B playoffs.

Devlin says there’s one key to Gouverneur making a deep run in the state playoffs.

“Defense,” he said. “You know we always say defense travels with you. I mean, if you’re not making shots, you can still play defense. So we have to play very, very well. We have to play fast. We’ll probably be undersized every game moving forward.”

The Heuvelton Lady Bulldogs ended a drought of their own over the weekend, beating top-seed Hammond 58-36 to win their first Section X Class D title since 2017 -- the year they captured the last of their three straight state titles on the hardwood.

Lady Bulldogs’ coach Rob Powers says the key to his team’s success was all of the hard work the players put in during the off season.

“I’m left with a great bunch of girls this year and they really bought in, they have really, really worked hard,” Powers said. “Bella Doyle, Katie Cunningham to try to keep this going all summer for everybody. Just an extremely hard working group of kids.”

The Lady Bulldogs get a bye into the quarterfinals of the state Class D tournament, where they face the Section III champion on Saturday, March 12 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, putting them one win away from the state Final Four.

To get back there, Powers says his team has to stick to what they’ve been doing that’s made them successful this season.

“We have to remain disciplined and we have to be focused,” he said. “We can’t let the little things overcome us. I really like getting out on the big floor. I think we have an advantage a lot of times when we get out and run.”

Both coaches are looking forward to the Section X overall championships, which they say allow them a unique opportunity to prepare for the state playoffs..

“It just makes us prepare quicker, it makes me do a better job at preparing quicker and scouting a little more at night,” Devlin said. “And it’s better than taking a week off and not practicing at all.”

“It’s great because it let’s us focus on a game instead of just worrying about practicing for two weeks straight so we can get out and play some decent competition up here, some other classes,” Powers said. “You know we were fortunate enough to play a couple of schools already, but it’s just a great way to occupy this week.”

Look for Heuvelton and Gouverneur to make a strong run at state titles in their respective classes when state play kicks off.

The General Brown Lady Lions will be looking for the school’s first Section III Class B basketball championship on Saturday at Onondaga Community College, where they meet 12th-seed Bishop Grimes in the title game.

The Lady Lions reached the championship on Sunday with a 66-50 win over Marcellus in the Class B semifinals.

Kori Nichols led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points. Ainsley Fuller had 15 and Karsyn Fields chipped in with 14.

The balance is something coach Janelle Ferris says has been a key to the 21-2 Lady Lions’ success this season.

“Yeah, we do have a lot of options,” Ferris said. “We’ve got five great starters that contribute, all contribute, and we’ve got some kids that come off the bench and do a great job as well. That’s kind of what our number-one strength, I would say, is that it is difficult to shut any one person down because there are people that are going to step up on any given day.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.