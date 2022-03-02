Advertisement

Couple escapes rollover crash with minor injuries

Crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday evening.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday evening at the intersection of Freemen Creek Road and County Route 68.

That’s at the town line between Rodman and Watertown.

Police say a man, a pregnant woman, and two dogs were inside the truck.

The couple was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but police say they did not have major injuries.

