Couple escapes rollover crash with minor injuries

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday evening at the intersection of Freemen Creek Road and County Route 68.

That’s at the town line between Rodman and Watertown.

Police say a man, a pregnant woman, and two dogs were inside the truck.

The couple was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but police say they did not have major injuries.

