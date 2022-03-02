Advertisement

DA: police identify all people involved in bar fight that might have led to man’s death

Andrew Johnston
Andrew Johnston(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Gouverneur police have identified all of the people involved in a bar fight that might have led to the death of 39-year-old Andrew Johnston.

That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua. He said no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Police had been looking at surveillance video of the fight at Serendipity Bar, which showed Johnston getting tackled to the floor.

The brawl happened on February 13. Johnston was found dead at his apartment about 12 hours after the altercation.

Pasqua declined to comment on the cause of death. However, the mother of Johnston’s children, said Johnston died of a lacerated spleen from a broken rib.

