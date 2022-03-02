Advertisement

Fire victim remains critical; city looks into possible hydrant issues

Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown Monday.
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown Monday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man allegedly set on fire on Winslow Street in Watertown remains in critical condition at a Syracuse hospital.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Jones was taken to Upstate University Hospital with severe burns to 80 percent of his body following a fire Monday that destroyed a three-unit apartment building at 122 Winslow Street.

Twenty-seven-year-old Khane Jones -- no relation -- faces felony arson and assault charges for allegedly dowsing the other man with gasoline and setting him on fire while he slept on a couch. Khane Jones is in Jefferson County jail without bail.

Discharged from the hospital was 48-year-old John Guildoo, who lived in the home and suffered burns to his face and arms.

Meanwhile, city crews are looking into why firefighters experienced water issues as they began battling the blaze.

Officials say the Winslow Street hydrant has good pressure, but poor water flow. They said crews will spend Wednesday listening for leaks.

If none are found, they say, the low flow is probably because of a blockage in the aging six-inch cast iron water main.

Officials say no one in the area has complained of low water pressure.

