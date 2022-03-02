Frances C. Harris, 92, of Copenhagen

Frances C. Harris, 92, of County Route 69, Copenhagen died peacefully early Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Lowville, NY with her family at her side. (Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Frances C. Harris, 92, of County Route 69, Copenhagen died peacefully early Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Lowville, NY with her family at her side. Frances was born on July 14, 1929, at home in West Carthage, the daughter of the late Leon & Mary (Alesczyk) Wetsig. She attended Augustinian Academy and earned her GED in 1965. On December 29, 1945, she married Darwin J. Harris, a veteran of WWII. Mr. Harris passed away on November 2, 1986. Mrs. Harris worked on the farm that she and her husband operated for 37 years, sold Avon products, and retired from the Watertown US postal service as a rural letter carrier on December 31st, 1999. Mrs. Harris was a member of the St. Mary’s Church, Copenhagen, and a volunteer for the meal site, Copenhagen. Among her grandchildren, she was known for her dutch apple crisp and her homemade biscuits but her true passion was going to rummage sales and finding a good deal. Frances is survived by two sons: Darwin Jr. (Janice)and Darrel (Diana) Harris and a daughter Deanna (Kenneth) Thomas, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers Chester, Joseph, John, Edward, and Frank Wetsig, and sisters Helen Garnsey and Virginia Mullaney. A Funeral Service will be held at the Lundy Funeral Home on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the chapel. Graveside Services will be held by the family in the spring in the Hillside Cemetery in Champion, New York. Mrs. Harris’s family would like to thank the LewisCounty General Hospital 4th floor nursing home staff for all the love, care, and support. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY13619. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

