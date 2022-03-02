People’s Convoy departs north country for DC

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A ‘People’s Convoy’ left the Watertown area for Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Wednesday in the first leg of a journey that is expected to take it to Washington, D.C.

The group gathered at Circle K truck stop just north of Watertown -- right next to Exit 48 on Interstate 81 -- and left around noon.

They plan to arrive in the nation’s capital for a March 5 rally that’s expected to draw truckers and others from across the U.S.

It’s part of larger movement against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other measures protestors see as government overreach.

Both Canada and the U.S., for example, require truckers to be fully vaccinated before they can cross the border.

“Our elected officials don’t appear to be listening to the American people,” convoy organizer Douglas Hasner of Depauville said, “and we’re going to try to send them a little message saying, ‘hey, we’re displeased with your service and it needs to be fixed.’”

About 20 trucks were involved in all. Three or four were tractor-trailers and the rest were pickups, some carrying supplies which will be donated to the needy in Washington, D.C.

Hasner said he expects to lose a lot of money leading the convoy. He doesn’t care.

“By the time I’ve done fuel, what it costs me to go down there, loss of revenue, $20,000 is fair,” he said.

As far as he’s concerned, it’s worth it. “Every dime. I’m prepared to lose everything,” he said.

Terry White from Norwood wasn’t joining the convoy. But he showed up anyway to cheer on the truckers. His brother is in the business.

“I think it’s wonderful. Getting together and showing support for each other. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

“It’s about protecting each other and freedom.”

The people who gathered at the Circle K Wednesday morning emphasized the protest in Washington will be peaceful. This protest comes just after a large protest by truckers in Canada shut down much of the capitol city of Ottawa.

And it won’t just be protesting. Jim Stewart of Alexandria Bay has a pick-up truck overflowing with food, water and other supplies for people who need help.

“When I get there, I’m gonna basically be Santa Claus. I’m donating everything that’s in my truck to the needy,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.