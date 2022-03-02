Highlights & scores: Section X overall hoops semis.

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The boys’ overall Section X basketball semifinals kicked on at SUNY Potsdam Tuesday.

Game one saw Canton take on Malone

- Off the steal, Ryan Jones goes to the rack and it’s 2-0 Canton.

- Sam Roiger skips through the middle to score. Bears by 4.

- Gunvir Johal on the pu-tback, 8-2 Canton.

- Jace Hammond from the corner for 3.

- Chris Downs with the cut to the glass for the bucket.

- Dan Rosser finishes the scoring drive.

- Evan Miller to the hoop for 2.

- Roiger with the pullup in the paint.

- Jonah Longshore for 2.

Canton wins the first overall semifinal 54-40.

Between games, the prestigious Jukoski Award is presented to a Section X boys player for leadership, academics, and all-round playing ability.

This year’s winner was Chris Downs of Canton.

Downs averages 22 points and 11 rebounds per game in leading the Bears to a Class B championship.

He is the son of Chris and Tonki Downs.

The other finalists included Morristown’s Aaron Woodcock, Malone’s Evan Miller, and Chateaugay’s Walker Martin.

In the late game, Class D champion Heuvelton met Class C champ Madrid-Waddington.

- The Yellow Jackets’ Kaden Knights to Jake Morgan with the inside spin move for 2.

- The Bulldogs’ Luke Thornhill answers with a 3-pointer.

- Morgan to Drew Harmer with the inside penetration for 2.

- Jed Crayford the initial shot, Tristan Lovely gets the rebound and one.

- Drew Harmer with the pullup bucket from 12 feet out.

- Morgan gets the put-back.

- Leading 56-55, Heuvelton’s Tristan Lovely for 2.

- Crayford beyond the arc.

Madrid-Waddington built a 36-11 first half lead, but Heuvelton roared back in the second half. Heuvelton completes an improbable comeback to win 61-57.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X basketball overall semifinals

Canton 54, Malone 40

Heuvelton 61, Madrid-Waddington 57

NEWHL women’s hockey semifinal

SUNY Plattsburgh 8, SUNY Potsdam 0

