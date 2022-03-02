Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Section X overall hoops semis

Highlights & scores: Section X overall hoops semis.
By Rob Krone
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The boys’ overall Section X basketball semifinals kicked on at SUNY Potsdam Tuesday.

Game one saw Canton take on Malone

- Off the steal, Ryan Jones goes to the rack and it’s 2-0 Canton.

- Sam Roiger skips through the middle to score. Bears by 4.

- Gunvir Johal on the pu-tback, 8-2 Canton.

- Jace Hammond from the corner for 3.

- Chris Downs with the cut to the glass for the bucket.

- Dan Rosser finishes the scoring drive.

- Evan Miller to the hoop for 2.

- Roiger with the pullup in the paint.

- Jonah Longshore for 2.

Canton wins the first overall semifinal 54-40.

Between games, the prestigious Jukoski Award is presented to a Section X boys player for leadership, academics, and all-round playing ability.

This year’s winner was Chris Downs of Canton.

Downs averages 22 points and 11 rebounds per game in leading the Bears to a Class B championship.

He is the son of Chris and Tonki Downs.

The other finalists included Morristown’s Aaron Woodcock, Malone’s Evan Miller, and Chateaugay’s Walker Martin.

In the late game, Class D champion Heuvelton met Class C champ Madrid-Waddington.

- The Yellow Jackets’ Kaden Knights to Jake Morgan with the inside spin move for 2.

- The Bulldogs’ Luke Thornhill answers with a 3-pointer.

- Morgan to Drew Harmer with the inside penetration for 2.

- Jed Crayford the initial shot, Tristan Lovely gets the rebound and one.

- Drew Harmer with the pullup bucket from 12 feet out.

- Morgan gets the put-back.

- Leading 56-55, Heuvelton’s Tristan Lovely for 2.

- Crayford beyond the arc.

Madrid-Waddington built a 36-11 first half lead, but Heuvelton roared back in the second half. Heuvelton completes an improbable comeback to win 61-57.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X basketball overall semifinals

Canton 54, Malone 40

Heuvelton 61, Madrid-Waddington 57

NEWHL women’s hockey semifinal

SUNY Plattsburgh 8, SUNY Potsdam 0

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
DA: police identify all people involved in bar fight that might have led to man’s death
WWNY
People’s Convoy departs north country for DC
Power lines
National Grid pinpoints cause of outage which left 40,000 customers without power
Snowy, slippery roads led to several crashes Tuesday.
Snowy roads cause multi-car crash
State of the Union 3/1/22.
Mixed reviews for Biden’s State of the Union address

Latest News

Coach Natalie Scott and her Copenhagen girls’ basketball team have a chance to win a Section...
Copenhagen girls look forward to sectional battle
Alexis Devlin scores 2 for the Wildcats as Gouverneur faced off against Madrid-Waddington in a...
Highlights & scores: girls’ overall Section X semifinals
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim looks toward a referee during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim says there’s a plan for retirement
Highlights & scores: girls' overall Section X semifinals
Highlights & scores: girls' overall Section X semifinals
Copenhagen girls look forward to sectional battle