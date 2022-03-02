Highlights & scores: Section X overall hoops semis
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The boys’ overall Section X basketball semifinals kicked on at SUNY Potsdam Tuesday.
Game one saw Canton take on Malone
- Off the steal, Ryan Jones goes to the rack and it’s 2-0 Canton.
- Sam Roiger skips through the middle to score. Bears by 4.
- Gunvir Johal on the pu-tback, 8-2 Canton.
- Jace Hammond from the corner for 3.
- Chris Downs with the cut to the glass for the bucket.
- Dan Rosser finishes the scoring drive.
- Evan Miller to the hoop for 2.
- Roiger with the pullup in the paint.
- Jonah Longshore for 2.
Canton wins the first overall semifinal 54-40.
Between games, the prestigious Jukoski Award is presented to a Section X boys player for leadership, academics, and all-round playing ability.
This year’s winner was Chris Downs of Canton.
Downs averages 22 points and 11 rebounds per game in leading the Bears to a Class B championship.
He is the son of Chris and Tonki Downs.
The other finalists included Morristown’s Aaron Woodcock, Malone’s Evan Miller, and Chateaugay’s Walker Martin.
In the late game, Class D champion Heuvelton met Class C champ Madrid-Waddington.
- The Yellow Jackets’ Kaden Knights to Jake Morgan with the inside spin move for 2.
- The Bulldogs’ Luke Thornhill answers with a 3-pointer.
- Morgan to Drew Harmer with the inside penetration for 2.
- Jed Crayford the initial shot, Tristan Lovely gets the rebound and one.
- Drew Harmer with the pullup bucket from 12 feet out.
- Morgan gets the put-back.
- Leading 56-55, Heuvelton’s Tristan Lovely for 2.
- Crayford beyond the arc.
Madrid-Waddington built a 36-11 first half lead, but Heuvelton roared back in the second half. Heuvelton completes an improbable comeback to win 61-57.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ Section X basketball overall semifinals
Canton 54, Malone 40
Heuvelton 61, Madrid-Waddington 57
NEWHL women’s hockey semifinal
SUNY Plattsburgh 8, SUNY Potsdam 0
