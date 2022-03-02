Hochul looks to legalize drinks-to-go

BROOKLYN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul wants to permanently legalize drinks-to-go.

During a stop at the Therapy Wine Bar in Brooklyn Wednesday, Hochul announced new efforts to ensure a more efficient State Liquor Authority.

The governor proposes allowing bars and restaurants to sell to-go drinks permanently. She said this was a critical revenue steam during the pandemic.

Hochul said there has been a change in people’s attitudes and there’s an expectation now to have to-go drinks on the menu.

“You will be seeing specific regulations that will come out from the State Liquor Authority on how all those issues will be dealt with and yes, we want to make sure the drinking age for consuming alcohol is adhered to. We’re working also to find out whether or not food is required. I don’t believe that will be necessary to have food associated,” she said.

The New York Restaurant Association is hoping the legislature will adopt the plan, but some liquor store owners are against it, saying their stores’ purpose is to sell to-go cocktails and the proposal would hurt their sales.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.