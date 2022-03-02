IHC students present ‘Aladdin Jr.’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s “Aladdin Jr.: the Musical” at Immaculate Heart Central.

Chanelle Lot plays Jasmine and Henry Charlesbois is Aladdin in this weekend’s production.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 5 at the Ives Street school.

Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for adults. They’re available at the door and at the main office.

