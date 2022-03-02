Advertisement

Indian River High School to present ‘Footloose, The Musical’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Indian River High School will present: “Footloose, The Musical” at the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts.

Two students in the cast, Harley Neaves and Katie Hallett, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the show. Watch their interview above.

“Footloose, the Musical” is the story of a teenage boy who moves to a town where dancing is outlawed.

The show will be:

  • Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7 PM
  • Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2 PM
  • Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7 PM

The production stars Harley Neaves as “Ren”, Katie Hallett as “Ariel Moore”, Donald Koerick as “Reverend Moore”, Matthew Bridge as “Willard”, Abbie Davis as “Rusty”, Tristia Thompson as “Wendy Jo”, Jayla Johnson as “Urleen”, Emmett Young as “Chuck Cranston”, Kadence Timmerman as “Ethel McCourmack”, Charlotte Scott as “Vi Moore”, Michael Cato as “Coach Dunbar”, Brooklyn Goring as “Eleanor Dunbar”, Zach Winter as “Wes Warnicker/Travis”, Rachel Gydesen as “Lulu Warnicker”, David Fausst as “Jeter/Cowboy Bob”, Trinity Tyler as “Principal Clark”, Zach Culver as “Lyle”, Peyton Hicks as “Betty Blast”, Morgan Estrada as “Cop”, Karsen LaMothe as “Bickle”, and William Gutowski as “Garvin.”

The high school has been chosen to create digital scenery through Broadway Media.com. The school’s digital scenery will be available across the country and beyond for use by future productions of Footloose.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Jones allegedly starts Winslow Street blaze by setting victim on fire
Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St. fire, arrest made
Snowy, slippery roads led to several crashes Tuesday.
Snowy roads cause multi-car crash
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off
Power lines
National Grid: it could take weeks to pinpoint cause of outage which left 40,000 customers without power

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Indian River High School to present 'Footloose, The Musical'
Ash Wednesday mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown
North country Christians observe Ash Wednesday
Alcohol
Hochul looks to legalize drinks-to-go
Andrew Johnston
DA: police identify all people involved in bar fight that might have led to man’s death