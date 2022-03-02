Indian River High School to present ‘Footloose, The Musical’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Indian River High School will present: “Footloose, The Musical” at the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts.

Two students in the cast, Harley Neaves and Katie Hallett, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the show. Watch their interview above.

“Footloose, the Musical” is the story of a teenage boy who moves to a town where dancing is outlawed.

The show will be:

Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7 PM

Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2 PM

Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7 PM

The production stars Harley Neaves as “Ren”, Katie Hallett as “Ariel Moore”, Donald Koerick as “Reverend Moore”, Matthew Bridge as “Willard”, Abbie Davis as “Rusty”, Tristia Thompson as “Wendy Jo”, Jayla Johnson as “Urleen”, Emmett Young as “Chuck Cranston”, Kadence Timmerman as “Ethel McCourmack”, Charlotte Scott as “Vi Moore”, Michael Cato as “Coach Dunbar”, Brooklyn Goring as “Eleanor Dunbar”, Zach Winter as “Wes Warnicker/Travis”, Rachel Gydesen as “Lulu Warnicker”, David Fausst as “Jeter/Cowboy Bob”, Trinity Tyler as “Principal Clark”, Zach Culver as “Lyle”, Peyton Hicks as “Betty Blast”, Morgan Estrada as “Cop”, Karsen LaMothe as “Bickle”, and William Gutowski as “Garvin.”

The high school has been chosen to create digital scenery through Broadway Media.com. The school’s digital scenery will be available across the country and beyond for use by future productions of Footloose.

