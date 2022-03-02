Funeral services for Iona Ruth (Manfred) Johnson, 82 of Heuvelton will be held on Monday (March 7, 2022) at 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Floyd McCallum officiating. (Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Iona Ruth (Manfred) Johnson, 82 of Heuvelton will be held on Monday (March 7, 2022) at 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Floyd McCallum officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 4:00pm until the time of the funeral. Our Mother went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2022, under the care of Hospice with her loving family surrounding her bedside.

Iona was born on May 22, 1939 to Horace & Thelma (Weaver) Manfred in Massena Hospital. After her father died in 1945, her mother married Donald Mayne and they relocated to the Heuvelton area where she attended school. She met and married Robert Johnson in 1956. After having five daughters she received her GED at Heuvelton Central School and went to work for P&C Grocery Stores in the Canton, Potsdam and Ogdensburg area for 22 years. Her marriage ended in divorce in 1978 and she moved back to the Village of Heuvelton where she lived out the rest of her life. Other places of employment were COMPAS and Defelsko Corp from which she retired from in 2001.

Iona was a thoughtful person who was always thinking of the needs of her family and friends. She sent out 1000′s of cards to the people she cared about throughout her life. Most of the gifts she bought were in lots of six, one for each of her girls and one for herself. She led by example the way we should care for each other. She was always trying to help us with whatever we needed in our lives even when she didn’t have much to give. Her house was a gathering place for many celebrations whenever the girls came home to visit. She will always be remembered for her quick wit, sassy comebacks, and beautiful hair. We were blessed to have such a caring mother and friend. She loved her sister and nieces dearly and later on in her life she welcomed into the family an older brother, his wife, and all their children with opened arms. Her hobbies included involvement in the Heuvelton Lions Club, making ceramics, and baking and decorating cakes.

Iona is survived by her five daughters and their spouses, Jeanne and Mike Burnham of Auburn, Nancy and Raymond Simmons of Constantia, Cindy and Milt Snell of Potsdam, Patti and Mike Hebert of Heuvelton, along with Linda Wood of Heuvelton. She also leaves a loving sister, Janette Martin of Lisbon and nieces, Becky Martin and Debbie Langley. Her grandchildren include Aaron and Matt Burnham, Chris and Jon Simmons, Trey Smutz, Jay and Kellie Hebert, and Samantha Mehaffy. Iona also cherished her great- grandchildren, Tenley and Colten Burnham, Avery Burnham, Whitley Brothers and Skylar Hebert. Iona also leaves behind her beloved second family in Texas, Julie Arranaga, Chuck, Bob and David Lynde. Her cat Marley was her loving companion ‘til the end.

She is predeceased by her mother, Thelma Weaver Manfred Mayne, her father, Horace Manfred, stepfather Donald Mayne, and infant brother John Manfred, infant sister Geraldine Mayne, a brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Mary Lynde, and one son-in-Law Clarence (Butch) Wood.

Memorial donations can be made to The Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Dept in her name. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.