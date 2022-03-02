James F. LaFave, 80, of Massena

James F. LaFave, 80, of Leslie Road, peacefully passed away on February 28, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - James F. LaFave, 80, of Leslie Road, peacefully passed away on February 28, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

James was born on September 29, 1941 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late James and Pearl (Marshall) LaFave. He attended and graduated from Ogdensburg High School. James married Guylene Noonan on May 31, 1962 in Ogdensburg. He was a Therapy Aid with Mosaic Developmental Center for 27 years. James enjoyed spending winters in Zephyrhills, Florida with his wife as well as camping.

James is survived by his wife of 59 years, Guylene; a son, James LaFave of Massena; a daughter, Michelle Curtis of Massena; three grandchildren, Jessica (Gary) Bell, Kenneth Long and William Curtis; a great grandson, Max Bell; a brother, Jeff LaFave of Massena and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Sherry Long and a brother, Stanley LaFave.

There will be no public calling hours and burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com

