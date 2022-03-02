Advertisement

James F. LaFave, 80, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
James F. LaFave, 80, of Leslie Road, peacefully passed away on February 28, 2022 at...
James F. LaFave, 80, of Leslie Road, peacefully passed away on February 28, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - James F. LaFave, 80, of Leslie Road, peacefully passed away on February 28, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

James was born on September 29, 1941 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late James and Pearl (Marshall) LaFave. He attended and graduated from Ogdensburg High School. James married Guylene Noonan on May 31, 1962 in Ogdensburg. He was a Therapy Aid with Mosaic Developmental Center for 27 years. James enjoyed spending winters in Zephyrhills, Florida with his wife as well as camping.

James is survived by his wife of 59 years, Guylene; a son, James LaFave of Massena; a daughter, Michelle Curtis of Massena; three grandchildren, Jessica (Gary) Bell, Kenneth Long and William Curtis; a great grandson, Max Bell; a brother, Jeff LaFave of Massena and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Sherry Long and a brother, Stanley LaFave.

There will be no public calling hours and burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A Funeral Mass for Vincent “Buck” F. Bresett Sr., age 74 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm...
Vincent “Buck” F. Bresett Sr.,74, of Ogdensburg
Funeral services for Iona Ruth (Manfred) Johnson, 82 of Heuvelton will be held on Monday (March...
Iona Ruth (Manfred) Johnson, 82, of Heuvelton
Paul M. Axtell, 73, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 under the care of his...
Paul M. Axtell, 73, of Port Leyden
(Won) Tul Yi Barney, 74, of Evans Mills, went to a better place on February 28, 2022. Tul Yi...
(Won) Tul Yi Barney, 74, of Evans Mills
Cybersecurity
Senators push for increased cybersecurity funds in NY

Obituaries

Calling hours for Chase R. Baxter, 28, a resident of 3407 St. Highway 310, Norfolk, will be...
Chase R. Baxter, 28, of Norfolk
Mose R. McDonald, Jr. “Sonny”, 89, passed away Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022 at...
Mose R. McDonald, Jr. “Sonny”, 89, of Akwesasne
Frances C. Harris, 92, of County Route 69, Copenhagen died peacefully early Wednesday, March 2,...
Frances C. Harris, 92, of Copenhagen
Ronald H. (Ron) Monica
Ronald H. (Ron) Monica, 77, of Gouverneur
Candles
Kenneth E. Bleam, 85, of Philadelphia
Building collapses due to fire in downtown Carthage on March 2, 2002
20 years later, Carthage looks back on massive downtown fire