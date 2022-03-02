Jury finds Ogdensburg man guilty of assaulting a child

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 29-year-old Ogdensburg man has been found guilty of assaulting and seriously hurting a child.

A St. Lawrence County Court jury convicted Jordon Hooper on a felony count of second-degree assault, and misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

The jury found that Hooper caused serious injury to a 7-year-old child on June 27, 2020.

“The District Attorney’s Office does not tolerate violence against children in any way. Any case where a child is the victim of a crime is difficult to prosecute because of their age and concerns over the stress they are put under during the criminal justice process. Any child brave enough to come forward and have the fortitude to confront their attacker in open court must be commended. We are pleased with the jury’s decision and my office will continue to prosecute these kinds of crimes to the fullest extent possible,” said DA Gary Pasqua.

Hooper faces up to 7 years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 30.

