Kenneth E. Bleam, 85, of Philadelphia

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 2, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth E. Bleam, 85, of State Route 26 died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 14, 1936.

Services will be held privately by his family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will also be held privately by the family in the spring in the Childs Falls Sunrise Cemetery in Philadelphia, NY.

In Lieu of Flowers Donations, the family request you to plant a tree in his memory, or donations can be made to the Indian River Ambulance Service 6.5 Sand Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673 or the Philadelphia Fire Department 3 Antwerp St, Philadelphia, NY 13673. Condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

