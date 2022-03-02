Mixed reviews for Biden’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address is getting mixed reviews.

How one rates it appears to depend on party affiliation.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said, “His address reminded us of the unlimited potential the American people have to build a better future, no matter the challenges we face.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik said, “Tonight’s speech will not rewrite the abysmal failure of the past year under one-party Democrat rule in Washington.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “In his first State of the Union Address, President Biden outlined a bold vision to build a stronger America through smart federal investments that support hard-working Americans.”

Biden is a Democrat, as are Gillibrand and Hochul. Stefanik is a Republican.

Here is Gillibrand’s full statement:

“Tonight was a reminder of the power and importance of democracy — at home and abroad. President Biden has made clear his commitment to promoting the truth, defending our values, and giving every person in this country the chance to succeed. His address reminded us of the unlimited potential the American people have to build a better future, no matter the challenges we face. I look forward to working with the president to continue to rebuild our economy and to deliver on his vision to make and manufacture more goods in America; to make those jobs well-paying, family-supporting jobs; and to offer every worker the paid leave they need to truly support their families. Together, we will make sure that the future is bright and that it is made in America.”

Stefanik’s statement follows:

“The state of our union is in crisis because of President Joe Biden. Tonight’s speech will not rewrite the abysmal failure of the past year under one-party Democrat rule in Washington. Unfortunately, rather than focusing on unleashing American energy independence, supporting our Constitutional liberties, or reining in his reckless tax and spending agenda, President Biden doubled down on his failed, Far-Left policies that will only worsen the economic, energy, border, and national security crises for families across America and in Upstate New York and the North Country.

“At home, New York families are facing historic inflation and paying more for goods and groceries due to Biden’s out-of-control spending. They are also paying the price for Biden’s anti-energy agenda as families face skyrocketing home heating costs and the most expensive gasoline since Joe Biden was Vice President. Our families are witnessing President Biden’s hypocrisy as he opens our southern border to illegal immigrants but has delayed and restricted travel across our Northern Border at the expense of our district’s families and small businesses.

“Tonight, President Biden outrageously gave himself a pat on the back for shutting down the coronavirus. Make no mistake, Joe Biden and Democrat officials across America were the leaders of implementing unconstitutional mandates and lockdowns, shutting down businesses and schools, and masking our kids. The American people will not let Joe Biden rewrite history.

“With the world in crisis, my thoughts are with our brave 10th Mountain Division men and women who have deployed to our allied countries in Europe outside of Ukraine as a result of President Biden’s weakness on the world stage. Tonight, I was disappointed that President Biden failed to effectively counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. We stand strongly as fellow Americans with the Ukrainian people as they face the atrocities of authoritarian war criminal Vladimir Putin. And we must do more.

“My focus in Congress will continue to be fighting back against the radical Far-Left policies of one-party Democrat rule that are failing New Yorkers and America. I will always stand up for Upstate New York and the North Country’s small businesses, veterans, seniors, farmers, parents, and hardworking families to ensure they have a seat at the table at the highest level.”

And here’s Hochul’s statement:

“In his first State of the Union Address, President Biden outlined a bold vision to build a stronger America through smart federal investments that support hard-working Americans. New Yorkers have seen firsthand the benefits of the historic accomplishments of the President’s administration, including vaccinating 200 million Americans, spurring the fastest job growth in history, cutting child poverty, and providing a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure.

“Through President Biden’s leadership, America has made enormous progress in combatting the pandemic and setting the stage for our economic recovery. But we still face emerging threats that will require a focused, unified approach: growing armed conflict in Europe, rising inflation costs, increasing energy prices driven by a reliance on fossil fuels, and a rapidly changing climate - the existential threat of our time. I applaud the President for his ongoing efforts to form a strong and united coalition of international allies and provide direct assistance to Ukraine, as well as calling on Congress to take action that cuts costs for middle-class Americans and addresses the core health and economic challenges created by climate change. And I’m deeply grateful the president honored the memory of our fallen NYPD heroes, Officers Mora and Rivera, as he discussed comprehensive support for our public safety system.

“I thank President Biden for also highlighting the need to expand domestic manufacturing to combat inflation, in particular within the semiconductor industry. My administration has laid the groundwork to cement New York as the national hub for semiconductor manufacturing, and we are ready to work with the President to make his vision a reality. His leadership has put America on a path to a better, more inclusive nation, and I look forward to our continued partnership that will usher in a New Era for New York that will endure through the ages.”

