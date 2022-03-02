Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Nephrology


By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - March is Kidney Awareness Month.

Dr. Adam Rubin is a nephrologist at Nephrology Associates of Watertown. That means he studies and treats kidney disease.

He talked about it during Samaritan Health’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

The most common causes of kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure.

Although many people with kidney disease don’t know they have it, some of the things to watch out for are swelling, changes in urination, and blood in the urine.

The Nephrology Associates office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can call 315-782-0136 or visit nephrologyaow.com.



