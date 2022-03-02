A mostly dry day with snow returning late afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once a few stray morning snow showers are out of the way, most of the day should be fairly dry.

Light snow will return in the afternoon, though, and become heavier through the evening.

Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Snow wraps up before morning. Lows will mostly be in the teens.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, but cold. Highs will be in the mid- to upper teens. Temperatures Thursday night will be around zero or below.

Friday will feel balmy. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will give us a tease of spring. It will be in the mid-50s with rain showers.

Highs will be in the mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday.

