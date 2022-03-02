Advertisement

North country Christians observe Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown
Ash Wednesday mass at St. Patrick's Church in Watertown
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Ash Wednesday and many Christians across the north country, including worshipers at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown, received ashes on their foreheads.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the Lenten season - 40 days of fasting, prayer and penance ahead of Easter.

“It’s one of our more popular days in the church’s calendar. The reception of the ashes being marked with those ashes is very significant for Catholic Christians,” said Father John Michael Demo, St. Patrick’s Church.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Easter is celebrated on April 17 this year.

