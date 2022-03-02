Now there’s no trash service at Hotis Motel

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Add no trash service to the list of things not happening at the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia. Residents are now seeking help.

The water isn’t flowing at the Hotis Motel. It has been two weeks since the pipe burst, and they have been without running water. Now to add to their difficulties the Hotis has been without trash removal for almost a week.

“There’s a shopping cart back there near where the hoppers used to be, and I kind of got everybody on the bandwagon to put their garbage on or near that shopping cart,” said Tammy Higby, a resident of the motel.

She says she and the rest of the tenants want answers.

We reached out to the property’s owner, Brooklyn-based Empire Assets Growth LP, for comment. We have been able to speak with someone in charge of the motel.

Although the owner of the Hotis may not be helping to accommodate its residents, local organizations are welcoming the residents with open arms.

“We have been conducting a lot of outreach to get to know some of the individuals at the Hotis and get a better sense of what their needs are,” said Dawn Cole, executive director, Watertown Urban Mission.

The Watertown Urban Mission has been a vital part of the push to help get Hotis residents some basic living necessities and amenities.

“We’ve been actually provided them with things like bottled water, making sure that they have enough food. Making sure that they have transportation. We’re working with the Salvation Army to provide those who wish to visit the Salvation Army to use their shower facilities. We’ve connected to laundry facilities. But we can also be working through our landlord list help them find other housing,” said Cole.

Residents are appreciative of the help from the Watertown Urban Mission, but ultimately would like to have their home fixed.

“It would be nice if they’d just do the repairs, and fix the driveway and just dress it up a little bit, and make the owner pay for it,” said Higby.

There is still a possibility of the Hotis Motel ultimately being condemned. We reached out to Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen on the status of the motel for an update. We did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.