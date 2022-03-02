Advertisement

Power restored to most electric customers after widespread outages

Power lines
Power lines(MGN, Pexels)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The number of National Grid customers without power is drastically reduced from earlier Wednesday.

National Grid’s outage map as of 9:45 a.m. showed around 40 customers without power in Jefferson County.

At 9:15 a.m., it showed about 2,300 in Jefferson County, with only one or two each in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

At 8:45 a.m., there were over 39,000 in Jefferson County, about 1,000 in Lewis County, and a little more than 200 in St. Lawrence County.

National Grid officials say there was a seven-minute transmission outage and crews working nearby addressed the outage quickly and restored most of the power. Officials say they’re investigating the cause of the outage.

Few towns and villages in Jefferson County weren’t affected. Thousands were without power in the towns of Alexandria, Adams, Brownville, Cape Vincent, Clayton, Ellisburg, Henderson, Hounsfield, Lyme, and Orleans. Close to 10,000 were without power in the city of Watertown alone.

Outages numbered in the hundreds in many other towns, including some in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The map indicates the company expects to have all power restored by a little after noon.

