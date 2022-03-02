Paul M. Axtell, 73, of Port Leyden

Paul M. Axtell, 73, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Paul M. Axtell, 73, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice.

Paul is survived by, his beloved wife, Judy Burnham Axtell; his children, Heather, Jason (Sara), Mathew (Tiffany), Shena (James), Travis (Heather); his grandchildren, Aidan, Sierra, Vanessa, Lucas, Paige, Dan, Eli, Annabelle, Caleb, Alexander, Masen, Cameron, Harper, Ezra, Charlotte and Stella; one great- grandson, Aaron Jamie; two brothers, Bruce Axtell (Pat) of Lyons Falls, Mark Axtell of Lowville; nieces, nephews and cousins; a sister-in-law and her husband, Sally and Bruce Schmitt of Turin, a sister-in-law, Karen Andrews of Lyons Falls, a sister-in-law, Donna Bourgeois of Port Leyden; and their families. Paul is predeceased by, his parents, his in-laws, two brothers-in-law and his son-in-law, Jamie Slone.

Paul was born in Lowville on September 2, 1952, a son of the late Walter and Thelma Adams Axtell and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1967. He served two years in the Vietnam War and worked at Burrows Paper Mill in Lyonsdale for 38 years, retiring in 2010. On July 8, 1972 he married Judy Burnham at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield. Paul loved playing golf and spending time with his family and friends.

Calling hours are from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. There is no funeral. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the spring in Brantingham Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville NY, 13367.

