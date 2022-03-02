Ronald H. (Ron) Monica, 77, of Gouverneur

Ronald H. (Ron) Monica (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ronald H. (Ron) Monica, 77, passed away very unexpectedly on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:04 am in the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY.

He was born April 23, 1944 in the Mercy Hospital in Watertown, NY, a son of Howard L. and Evelyn M. (Jones) Monica.

Ron graduated from Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY, in 1963. While in school, he played football and was on the wrestling team.

After school, he worked on the family farm and at the New York Air Brake. At the New York Air Brake, he was very proud of working on parts for the first space vehicles. The casting had to be “just so”.

On August 15th, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Marion E. Flood, daughter of Doug and Millie Flood of Philadelphia, NY, at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Kenneth Reynolds.

He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, during the Vietnam Conflict. He was awarded a Sharpshooter Medal. After mustering out of the Marines in April, 1968, he and his family returned to Northern New York. He returned to the New York Air Brake, briefly.

On December 8, 1968, he, Marion and their two older children moved to their “Aurora Acres” farm on the Stammer Rd., in the town of Rossie. In 2013, the dairy was sold. Soon after the farm was sold to the Eli Zook family from Pennsylvania. Ronnie continued to bale and market hay until his death.

He loved his family above all else, the outdoors and his farm- planting and harvesting. He loved his animals and worked hard to have the best milkers possible. Hunting and fishing were his “fun” things to do, (he always told his children that it was one shot, one kill!). He was very good in the woods cutting trees for firewood, (he always believed that wood was the only thing that warmed you twice, once when you cut it and then when you burned it). He bowled at the Theresa Bowling Center until the pandemic. He really enjoyed his weekly “card game with the guys”. He cheered for the Syracuse University sports and the NFL Giants and Bills.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marion; his children, son, Garth Monica and his companion, Debbie Woods, Gouverneur, NY, daughter, Michelle Farrell and husband, Robert, Oswego, NY, son, Andrew Monica and his wife, Sarah, Gouverneur, NY; his grandchildren, Jessica Rose (Robert Scott), Gouverneur, NY, Kelsey Rose (Ryan Hunter), Oswego, NY, Matthew and Grayson Monica, Gouverneur, NY; one great-granddaughter, Audrie Hunter and one great-grandson, Hudson Scott, Gouverneur, NY; his sister, Detra Delles, Philadelphia, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, Howard and Evelyn Monica, his grandparents, John and Julia Monica and Henry and Grace Jones, his brother, Robert Monica, his nephews, Russell Monica and Robin Monica, a niece, Penny DeCarr and a cousin, James Jones was killed in Vietnam.

Funeral Services will be 1 pm, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Connie Gushlaw, officiating. Military Honors will be in the spring.

Calling hours will be 11-1 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

