Senators push for increased cybersecurity funds in NY

Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity(CBS)
By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Senators Kirstin Gillibrand and Charles Schumer want money out of Washington to beef up New York state’s cybersecurity. They say New Yorkers need to be on high alert to protect themselves from Russian hackers.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that Russia may launch cyber attacks against New York state infrastructure and institutions in response to U.S. sanctions for the attack on Ukraine.

“Russia has a view of the world that they see what’s happening in Ukraine very differently than we do. They have been spending millions of dollars trying to create a false narrative within Russia. This is truly the new front line and we must be prepared to defend ourselves,” said Gillibrand (D. - NY).

The senators want federal money to go to the Center for Internet Security in Rensselaer County. The nonprofit helps with cybersecurity readiness and response for the public and private sectors.

